WORLD
2 min read
Anti-Muslim attacks surge 70% in Berlin, report shows
Rights group CLAIM documents 644 anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in 2024, with 64 percent of the victims being women.
Anti-Muslim attacks surge 70% in Berlin, report shows
Demonstrators protest against anti-Islam rally in Cologne. / AA
June 11, 2025

Anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in the German capital nearly doubled in 2024, reaching an alarming 644 incidents, according to a new monitoring report released on Wednesday.

"The new annual report paints an alarming picture for our city," Rima Hanano, rights group CLAIM's co-director, told a news conference in Berlin, calling on authorities to take stronger measures against rising anti-Muslim racism.

"We documented 644 anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 70 percent compared to the previous year. This means almost two anti-Muslim incidents every day here in Berlin,” she said.

Women were particularly targeted in the attacks, accounting for nearly two-thirds of cases (64 percent) where gender was known, Hanano said, adding that many victims were accompanied by their children at the time of the incidents.

The report found that discrimination in schools, housing, and the workplace made up the largest portion of documented cases, followed by verbal attacks.

Hanano emphasised that the documented cases likely represent only a fraction of actual incidents, suggesting the real numbers could be much higher.

RelatedTop German rights institute warns of rising anti-Muslim racism

A rise in anti-Muslim racism

Recommended

Anti-Muslim racism surged notably after Middle East conflicts intensified, she noted, adding that similar increases were also observed following terrorist attacks in Germany, as politicians and media often framed Muslims as security threats, which created an atmosphere of suspicion and discrimination.

"Muslims were repeatedly placed under general suspicion and portrayed as a security problem," Hanano said.

“Some people feel encouraged and legitimised by such debates and discourse. And what's really disturbing is that even children and youth are being attacked on the streets, both verbally and physically.”

Germany has Western Europe's second-largest Muslim population after France, with nearly 5.5 million Muslims among its nearly 84 million residents.

In recent years, the country has seen a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence, driven by far-right political parties and movements, including the opposition Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

RelatedHuman Rights Watch urges Germany to combat surging anti-Muslim hate crimes

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting