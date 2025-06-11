Anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in the German capital nearly doubled in 2024, reaching an alarming 644 incidents, according to a new monitoring report released on Wednesday.

"The new annual report paints an alarming picture for our city," Rima Hanano, rights group CLAIM's co-director, told a news conference in Berlin, calling on authorities to take stronger measures against rising anti-Muslim racism.

"We documented 644 anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 70 percent compared to the previous year. This means almost two anti-Muslim incidents every day here in Berlin,” she said.

Women were particularly targeted in the attacks, accounting for nearly two-thirds of cases (64 percent) where gender was known, Hanano said, adding that many victims were accompanied by their children at the time of the incidents.

The report found that discrimination in schools, housing, and the workplace made up the largest portion of documented cases, followed by verbal attacks.

Hanano emphasised that the documented cases likely represent only a fraction of actual incidents, suggesting the real numbers could be much higher.

