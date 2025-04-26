A senior CIA official's son died last year "while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine," according to a CIA spokesperson on Friday, NBC reported.

Michael Gloss, the 21-year-old son of Juliane Gallina, the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation, died in the spring of 2024, the spokesperson said.

The agency described the death as a “private family matter,” and said Gloss had struggled with mental health issues.

The spokesperson said the entire CIA “family is heartbroken for their loss” and emphasised that the case is not considered a national security issue.

NBC reported that the Russian media outlet Important Stories was the first to reveal Gloss' death, citing Russian government documents and his social media posts.