Houthi-run court hands down death sentences to 17 people accused of spying
The verdict is the latest in a crackdown by the Houthis in the areas of Yemen under their control.
(FILE) Relatives talk with defendants from behind bars in a state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

A Houthi-run court in Yemen's capital convicted 17 people of spying for foreign governments and sentenced them to death, according to SABA news agency.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Sanaa — the Yemeni capital under the control of the group — handed down the verdict on Saturday.

The people convicted were part of "espionage cells within a spy network" affiliated with several countries, said the court, which handed down a death sentence by firing squad in public.

The court also sentenced a man and a woman to 10 years in prison, while another defendant was acquitted.

Saturday's verdict can be appealed, said Abdulbasit Ghazi, a lawyer representing some of the defendants who were convicted.

The defendants were accused of "spying with foreign countries in a state of enmity with Yemen during the 2024-2025 period", SABA reported.

Prosecutors said the defendants collaborated with intelligence officers from various countries, including Britain, the United States, as well as Israel's Mossad intelligence service among others, it added.

The defendants provided "the enemies with information about dozens of locations and movements of the state leaders, as well as information about the missiles", according to the news agency, "which led to the targeting of several military, security and civilian sites resulting in the death of dozens and widespread destruction of infrastructure".

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
