A Houthi-run court in Yemen's capital convicted 17 people of spying for foreign governments and sentenced them to death, according to SABA news agency.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Sanaa — the Yemeni capital under the control of the group — handed down the verdict on Saturday.

The people convicted were part of "espionage cells within a spy network" affiliated with several countries, said the court, which handed down a death sentence by firing squad in public.

The court also sentenced a man and a woman to 10 years in prison, while another defendant was acquitted.