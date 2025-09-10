Nepali youth, digitally savvy but marred by unemployment and limited opportunities, hit a breaking point this week, furious at the elderly ruling class they see as out of touch.

Frustration erupted into deadly unrest that saw 73-year-old Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepping down on Tuesday.

Public dissatisfaction over decades of political instability, corruption, and slow economic growth sparked protests after the government announced a ban on social media — a move that was quickly overturned.

At least 19 people were killed as police clashed with demonstrators who torched parliament, several government and political party buildings.

For many Nepalis, the social media ban was only the trigger – the deeper anger stems from years of frustration over stalled progress and shrinking opportunities in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

Here are the key factors that brought down Nepal’s government.

Economic turmoil

The World Bank says a "staggering" 82 percent of Nepal's workforce is in informal employment, "far higher than global and regional averages". That means workers don’t have the necessary medical coverage or insurance that employees in rich countries take for granted.

Remittances sent home by overseas Nepalis are crucial for the economy, equalling a third of the country's GDP last year and the fourth highest globally, according to the World Bank. And social media is a key tool in keeping in touch with relatives abroad.

"Nepal's reliance on remittances... has been central to the country's growth but has not translated into quality jobs at home, reinforcing a cycle of lost opportunities and the continued departure of many Nepalis abroad in search of employment," the World Bank said in its latest country report.

Nepal categorises young people as aged between 16-40, totalling more than 12 million people or nearly 43 percent overall, according to government statistics.

"With around 500,000 young people joining the workforce every year in Nepal, the urgency to create jobs that lift families out of poverty and drive sustainable development has never been more critical," said World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Johannes Zutt, after a visit last week.

Corruption

Nepal ranks 107th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s corruption index, a reflection of widespread mistrust in its political system.

On TikTok, videos contrasting the daily struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children — luxury goods, expensive vacations — have gone viral, fuelling resentment.