Nepali youth, digitally savvy but marred by unemployment and limited opportunities, hit a breaking point this week, furious at the elderly ruling class they see as out of touch.
Frustration erupted into deadly unrest that saw 73-year-old Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepping down on Tuesday.
Public dissatisfaction over decades of political instability, corruption, and slow economic growth sparked protests after the government announced a ban on social media — a move that was quickly overturned.
At least 19 people were killed as police clashed with demonstrators who torched parliament, several government and political party buildings.
For many Nepalis, the social media ban was only the trigger – the deeper anger stems from years of frustration over stalled progress and shrinking opportunities in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.
Here are the key factors that brought down Nepal’s government.
Economic turmoil
The World Bank says a "staggering" 82 percent of Nepal's workforce is in informal employment, "far higher than global and regional averages". That means workers don’t have the necessary medical coverage or insurance that employees in rich countries take for granted.
Remittances sent home by overseas Nepalis are crucial for the economy, equalling a third of the country's GDP last year and the fourth highest globally, according to the World Bank. And social media is a key tool in keeping in touch with relatives abroad.
"Nepal's reliance on remittances... has been central to the country's growth but has not translated into quality jobs at home, reinforcing a cycle of lost opportunities and the continued departure of many Nepalis abroad in search of employment," the World Bank said in its latest country report.
Nepal categorises young people as aged between 16-40, totalling more than 12 million people or nearly 43 percent overall, according to government statistics.
"With around 500,000 young people joining the workforce every year in Nepal, the urgency to create jobs that lift families out of poverty and drive sustainable development has never been more critical," said World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Johannes Zutt, after a visit last week.
Corruption
Nepal ranks 107th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s corruption index, a reflection of widespread mistrust in its political system.
On TikTok, videos contrasting the daily struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children — luxury goods, expensive vacations — have gone viral, fuelling resentment.
“The excesses of the ruling elite have been exposed through social media,” said Puja Manni, a 23-year-old who has worked abroad.
For many young people, the frustration runs deeper than online scandals. Leaders who have dominated politics for decades are seen as clinging to power while offering little change.
Since Nepal became a federal republic in 2008 — ending a decade-long civil war, abolishing the monarchy, and ushering Maoists into government — the country has endured a constant change of ageing prime ministers. Behind-the-scenes deals have only deepened the perception that the political class is out of touch with daily reality.
Fear of loss of rights
Nepal's National Human Rights Commission warned the social media ban undermined "the spirit of democratic governance".
Santosh Sigdel, of Digital Rights Nepal, said the ban was a "slippery slope", while the Kathmandu Post said it "touched a raw nerve" with an angry youth.
"They use these platforms to vent pent-up frustrations, connect with friends, and keep abreast with the rest of the world," wrote the newspaper, whose offices were torched by a mob on Tuesday.
"They were already antsy, fed up with the country's woeful health and education systems, and rampant corruption and nepotism -- so much so that many of them saw no future in the country."
Political Instability
Wedged between giant neighbours China and India, Nepal has struggled for stability, cycling through 14 governments since 2008 — none of which managed to complete a full five-year term.
The country’s turbulent modern history reflects this fragility. The Rana dynasty’s hereditary rule ended in 1951 with pro-democracy movements that ushered in parliamentary democracy. A decade later, King Mahendra banned parties and reinstated a centralised “Panchayat” system, which lasted until the 1990 “People’s Movement” forced a return to multi-party democracy.
The next chapter was more violent: in 1996, Nepal's left-wing Maoists launched a decade-long civil war to replace the royal parliamentary system with a people's republic, which resulted in more than 17,000 deaths. It eventually paved the way for the monarchy’s abolition in 2008. Nepal adopted a new constitution in 2015, but the cycle of political upheaval has persisted.
KP Sharma Oli has come to symbolise that political turbulence — serving four non-consecutive terms as prime minister since 2015. His leadership has been repeatedly disrupted by no-confidence votes, resignations, Supreme Court rulings, or internal party splits.