Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has said that it has carried out coordinated operations targeting Al Shabaab leaders and members, killing 24 terrorists.

The operations were carried out in collaboration with the country’s international security partners in Hiran, Galgadud, and Lower Shabelle provinces.

Abdi Hiray, who had been pursued for a long time by the spy agency, was among those killed in the targeted operations in the Hiran region, while 21 terrorists were killed in Tugarey village in the Lower Shabelle region and the central Galgadud region, according to a statement by the spy agency NISA on Thursday.

Hiray was a “notorious bloodthirsty figure” responsible for orchestrating numerous plots and attacks that harmed civilians in the south-central Hirshabelle state, NISA said.

“These targeted operations are part of ongoing efforts to weaken the Khawarij group and prevent any form of conspiracy they may organise against the Somali people,” the statement said.