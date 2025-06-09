Protesters clashed with police and set at least five cars on fire in downtown Los Angeles on the third day of demonstrations protesting the Trump administration's immigration raids in the US state of California.

Law enforcement officials fired tear gas and crowd-control ammunition to break up the demonstrations and dozens of protesters were arrested.

Hundreds of California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 guardsmen to be deployed to southern California. An additional 500 Marines are on "prepare to deploy" orders if they are needed.

Starting in the morning, the troops stood shoulder to shoulder, carrying long guns and riot shields as protesters shouted “shame” and “go home." After some closely approached the guard members, another set of uniformed officers advanced on the group, shooting smoke-filled canisters into the street.

The deployment appeared to be the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who have sought to hinder the administration’s mass deportation efforts.

‘Breach of state sovereignty’

California Governor Gavin Newsom objected to the president's deployment of the National Guard, which could occupy Los Angeles for up to 60 days, calling it illegal and formally requesting Trump to rescind the order.

"There is currently no need for the National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles, and to do so in this unlawful manner and for such a lengthy period is a serious breach of state sovereignty," Newsom said in a statement, adding that local law enforcement were ready to handle the protests.

"We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved," he continued. "We're here to keep the peace — not play into Trump's political games."