Over 300 killed in Sweida clashes since Sunday: Syrian rights group
Syrian Network for Human Rights says six children, nine women are among 321 killed and over 430 others are injured.
July 18, 2025

At least 321 people have been killed and more than 436 injured in armed clashes between Bedouin tribal forces and armed Druze factions in the southern Syrian province of Sweida, according to a Syrian human rights group.

Clashes are still ongoing in the western and northern parts of the province between Bedouin tribal forces and local armed Druze groups.

The fighting began on Sunday as limited skirmishes between both sides, prompting Syrian regime forces to intervene. Dozens of soldiers were later killed in attacks by armed Druze factions.

After the escalation between regime forces and Druze groups, a ceasefire was brokered but quickly collapsed.

Israel, under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, intensified its attacks across Syria, launching air strikes on four provinces, including strikes on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, the Syrian presidency announced a new agreement mediated by Arab and American parties. Under the deal, regime troops began withdrawing from Sweida to de-escalate tensions.

