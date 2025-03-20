As divisive, anti-immigrant, and anti-Muslim policies gain traction globally, European countries have also seen a surge in racist incidents in recent years.

Anadolu compiled data on racial attacks and rhetoric across Europe ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Friday.

While racist attacks have increased in France and the UK, political rhetoric in the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina risks fuelling anti-Muslim discrimination.

According to a report by France’s Interior Ministry Statistics Service, 16,000 racist, xenophobic, and anti-religious crimes were seen in 2024, up 11 percent from 2023.

Of these, 9,400 were classified as high or medium-level offences.

The majority of victims were men aged 25 to 54, often of African descent.

The report also noted that racist crime rates in Paris were three to four times higher than in the rest of the country.

Attacks targeting Muslims have also risen.

Last year, a disabled Muslim woman was assaulted outside a shopping mall, and racist graffiti continued to appear on mosque walls.

Over 1,000 people were attacked in the UK for being Muslim

Surge of hatred

UK police recorded a peak in racist hate crimes between 2021 and 2022, with 109,843 incidents reported.

While there has been a slight decrease since then, the figures remain far above the decade-long average. From March 2023 to March 2024, 70 percent of all hate crimes were racially motivated, with 98,799 out of 140,561 reports classified as racist attacks.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, 6 percent of victims suffered injuries, while 15 percent were physically assaulted without injury.

The attacks targeted Asians in 31 percent of cases, whites in 31 percent, and Black individuals in 24 percent.

Far-right violence in late July and early August 2023 also targeted Muslims from various ethnic backgrounds.

The anti-Muslim hate crime monitoring group Tell MAMA reported that 1,029 people were attacked last year based on their perceived Muslim identity.