Israeli forces kill an average of 100 Palestinians in Gaza daily, in addition to those dying of starvation and lack of medical care, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Wednesday.

“On average, 100 people are reported killed every day in Gaza due to the Israeli military operation or shootings at the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ food points. Meanwhile, others die of hunger or lack of medical care,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on X.

Israel has killed over 66,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to a man-made famine.

On 27 May, Israel launched a separate aid distribution scheme through the US-backed so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), bypassing the UN and international humanitarian agencies.

Since then, nearly 2,600 people have been killed and 19,000 others injured by Israeli fire while collecting aid at distribution points.

“The growing death toll is fuelling a growing indifference,” Lazzarini said, calling for documenting the ongoing Israeli crimes in the Palestinian enclave.

“The suffering must be heard and attended to,” he said, renewing his call for an immediate ceasefire.