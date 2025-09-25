United Nations: Top diplomats and UN officials have warned against the collapse of UN Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA], which is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states, following cuts in US funding.

“Let me be clear, there is no alternative to UNRWA. It's irreplaceable role is vital for millions of Palestinian, and it's a key enabler of stability in the whole world," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno told reporters on the sidelines of the UNGA.

He was speaking after Jordan, Spain, and Brazil co-hosted a ministerial-level meeting on the critical and indispensable role of the UNRWA.

Bueno said the world is witnessing a deeply alarming, shrinking humanitarian space, adding as responsible members of the international community, "we have a more and legal responsibility to stop the ongoing and unbearable situation unfolding" in Gaza.

"And we are very much aware we cannot do with the loan, and that's why we should work within the UN system as we have done it today," he added.

He said Spain cannot and will not remain indifferent to the suffering of Palestine and its refugees, and "our support for UNRWA is unwavering."

"Spain has contributed financially to the agency with more than 60 million euros since the end of 2023, and we have announced a new disbursement of 10 extra million euros," he said.

Bueno said Spain's total contribution to aid the Palestinian people will reach 150 million euros by 2026, adding mobilising of the much-needed funds "is currently our priority."

"We cannot allow UNRWA to collapse," he said, adding "UNRWA must come out reinforced from today's meeting."

'UNRWA has to stay there'

UNRWA provided hope, education, and support in Gaza long before the recent conflict and destruction of schools, said Ayman H. Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan.

"Long before the genocide in Gaza started, long before Israel destroyed Gaza's schools, long before Israel buried the children of Gaza under the rubble of their homes, long before Israel closed the schools to over 600,000 kids, UNRWA was there, bringing hope, offering education, offering support," Safadi said.