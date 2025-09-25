WAR ON GAZA
4 min read
Jordan, Spain, UN vow not to let crucial aid agency for Palestine collapse
Multiple countries co-chair UN meeting to discuss sustaining the UN Relief and Works Agency or UNRWA amidst US funding cuts and Israel's ban on the agency to operate in Gaza.
Jordan, Spain, UN vow not to let crucial aid agency for Palestine collapse
Top diplomats and UN officials say UNRWA's irreplaceable role is vital for millions of Palestinians [Baba Umar] / TRT World
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 25, 2025

United Nations: Top diplomats and UN officials have warned against the collapse of UN Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA], which is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states, following cuts in US funding.

“Let me be clear, there is no alternative to UNRWA. It's irreplaceable role is vital for millions of Palestinian, and it's a key enabler of stability in the whole world," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno told reporters on the sidelines of the UNGA.

He was speaking after Jordan, Spain, and Brazil co-hosted a ministerial-level meeting on the critical and indispensable role of the UNRWA.

Bueno said the world is witnessing a deeply alarming, shrinking humanitarian space, adding as responsible members of the international community, "we have a more and legal responsibility to stop the ongoing and unbearable situation unfolding" in Gaza.

"And we are very much aware we cannot do with the loan, and that's why we should work within the UN system as we have done it today," he added.

He said Spain cannot and will not remain indifferent to the suffering of Palestine and its refugees, and "our support for UNRWA is unwavering."

"Spain has contributed financially to the agency with more than 60 million euros since the end of 2023, and we have announced a new disbursement of 10 extra million euros," he said.

Bueno said Spain's total contribution to aid the Palestinian people will reach 150 million euros by 2026, adding mobilising of the much-needed funds "is currently our priority."

"We cannot allow UNRWA to collapse," he said, adding "UNRWA must come out reinforced from today's meeting."

RelatedTRT World - Ceasefire only solution for starving Gaza: UNRWA chief

'UNRWA has to stay there'

UNRWA provided hope, education, and support in Gaza long before the recent conflict and destruction of schools, said Ayman H. Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan.

"Long before the genocide in Gaza started, long before Israel destroyed Gaza's schools, long before Israel buried the children of Gaza under the rubble of their homes, long before Israel closed the schools to over 600,000 kids, UNRWA was there, bringing hope, offering education, offering support," Safadi said.

Recommended

The work of UNRWA is reflected in the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, he said, adding girls who were able to finish this schools, to get jobs, to get education, and to move on with their lives, despite the Israeli oppression and occupation.

"UNRWA has to stay there," Safadi said, but added, its funds have shrunk and needs support.

"On the ground, UNRWA staff is being hunted. It has no money to continue its operations, and that is why we're here to support all member of states of UN to translate their political support for UNRWA," he said, adding more than 300 UNRWA members were killed by Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Saudi signals Palestinian state achievable with decisive political will

'$200 million is urgently required'

UNRWA continues to operate in five areas: Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Established post the 1948 Palestinian Nakba, it delivers vital aid to around 5.9 million Palestinians across five key regions.

The UN agency is facing a financial shortfall. Officials state that funding has declined sharply this year, a situation compounded by the lack of support from the US and Sweden, which has intensified the crisis.

UN officials state that the General Assembly is set to vote in early December on the renewal of UNRWA’s three-year mandate.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General, UNRWA, said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is so severe that Palestinians are just dreaming "to be able to properly die."

He reported that highest number of child amputations in the world are taking place in Gaza "without sterilisation."

Lazzarini stated that $200 million is urgently required to continue UNRWA's operations. He added that cost controls are in place, but further measures are necessary to sustain these operations.

"Traditionally we used to receive in January the US contribution and funding, which allowed the agency to end the year with a deficit, but now this won't be possible, and the need for new money in fact, is right now $200 million," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Israel bombs Gaza every 8 or 9 minutes: UN
UK court drops terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara
Netanyahu's UN speech was laden with lies: Gaza Media Office
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Australia court rules ABC caved to 'pro-Israeli lobby', orders extra payout for firing journalist
One in three children in Gaza went full day without food in past 24 hours: UN agency
Netanyahu sparks mass walkout at UNGA as Gaza war looms over debate
Most Germans say Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide: survey
UN identifies 158 firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank
Foreign doctors in Gaza describe worst wounds 'they've ever seen'
A world that recognises Palestine, but not its rights
By Sami Al-Arian
Aid flotilla bound for Gaza set to depart from Greece despite Israeli threats
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
Saudi Arabia announces emergency coalition to fund Palestinian Authority