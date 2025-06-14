Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to set the region on fire and to sabotage nuclear talks with attacks on Iran, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan while talking with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Saturday.

A statement by his office said Erdogan told Pezeshkian that Israel’s attacks aimed to divert attention from what he called a genocide in Gaza.

Turkish president also spoke to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt about the Israel-Iran conflict, as well as regional and global issues.

Related TRT Global - Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call

United States

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday to discuss tensions in the Middle East.

Erdogan expressed Ankara’s commitment to doing everything possible to prevent uncontrolled escalation in the conflict.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the leaders also covered broader regional and global issues.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s close monitoring of the Israel-Iran conflict and highlighted that talks on Iran’s nuclear program remain the only viable path to resolution.

He "expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue."

Iran

Turkish president condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran as violations of international law during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Erdogan warned the strikes risk escalating regional tensions and expressed condolences for the casualties.

He said the attacks are part of Netanyahu’s efforts to sabotage nuclear negotiations and distract the world from the Gaza genocide.

Erdogan also highlighted concerns over a possible nuclear leak at Iran’s Natanz facility, urging diplomacy as the only solution.

Saudi Arabia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and global issues, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

During the conversation on Saturday, President Erdogan warned that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, poses the “biggest threat to the stability and security of the region”.

He said this had been demonstrated once again through Israel’s recent attack on Iran.

Erdogan emphasised that Israel must be stopped in order to reduce tensions. He also criticised the international community for “turning a blind eye to the occupation and genocide in Palestine”, saying this silence has emboldened Israel’s “lawless and aggressive” actions.

Pakistan