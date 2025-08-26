INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Türkiye could host talks with Russia's Putin
President Zelenskyy is pushing for direct talks with President Putin to help end Russia's war in Ukraine but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said no agenda had been prepared for such a meeting.
Zelenskyy said talks hinge on coordination with partners, chiefly the US, to pressure Russia. / AP
August 26, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Türkiye, the Gulf States or European countries could host any talks he may hold with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, this week there will be contacts with Türkiye, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in his nightly video address.

"From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war."

Zelenskyy spoke as his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said he and Ukraine's national security council chief were in Qatar to meet that country's defence minister.

'Avoiding real negotiations'

Recommended

In his comments, Zelenskyy also said that moving ahead with talks depended on coordination with Ukraine's partners, primarily the United States, in ensuring that sufficient pressure was exerted on Russia.

This, he said, had been discussed on Monday in Kiev with US envoy Keith Kellogg.

"Everything further depends strictly on the will of world leaders, most importantly the United States of America, to put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia is only giving signals that it is going to continue to avoid real negotiations. This can only be changed by strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure."

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
SOURCE:Reuters
