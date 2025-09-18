The US has revoked or denied visas of some Indian business executives, corporate leaders, and their family members over their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, an official statement has said.
These individuals were subsequently denied visas, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday, without revealing the identities of those punished for alleged links.
The US mission in New Delhi “remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” said the US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews.
It is in “furtherance” of the Trump Administration’s efforts “to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics,” the statement added.
The US Embassy “is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas,” it warned.
“Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge.”
The Trump administration has taken punitive actions against China and Venezuela in recent months for the alleged trafficking of fentanyl into the US.
In March, the US imposed a 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods targeting products linked to fentanyl precursor chemicals and supply chains used by drug cartels to produce synthetic opioids.