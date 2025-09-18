WORLD
2 min read
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the US will face consequences, warns the US Embassy in New Delhi.
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
US Embassy in New Delhi says the individuals were denied visas but did not disclose their identities. / Reuters
September 18, 2025

The US has revoked or denied visas of some Indian business executives, corporate leaders, and their family members over their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, an official statement has said.

These individuals were subsequently denied visas, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday, without revealing the identities of those punished for alleged links.

The US mission in New Delhi “remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” said the US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews.

It is in “furtherance” of the Trump Administration’s efforts “to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics,” the statement added.

The US Embassy “is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas,” it warned.

Recommended

“Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge.”

The Trump administration has taken punitive actions against China and Venezuela in recent months for the alleged trafficking of fentanyl into the US.

In March, the US imposed a 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods targeting products linked to fentanyl precursor chemicals and supply chains used by drug cartels to produce synthetic opioids.

RelatedTRT World - India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean