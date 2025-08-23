WORLD
Five killed in New York state tourist bus crash after Niagara Falls trip
Authorities say that preliminary findings suggest the driver became distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and overcorrected before the crash.
Authorities confirmed the victims from the bus crash were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino origin. (Photo: AP) / AP
August 23, 2025

Five passengers were killed on Friday when a tourist bus carrying more than 50 people from Niagara Falls to New York City crashed on a highway in western New York, state police said.

The wreck occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Buffalo, near the town of Pembroke, as the bus returned from a day trip to the popular tourist site on the US-Canada border.

State Police Major Andre Ray said preliminary findings suggest the driver became distracted, lost control of the vehicle, and overcorrected before the crash. 

“Mechanical error was ruled out, as well as impairment or intoxication,” Ray told reporters at the scene.

Authorities confirmed the victims were of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino origin. Translators were dispatched to assist survivors. While five people were killed, no others were reported to be in life-threatening condition. Several passengers received treatment and were released.

Of the 54 people on board, six were Chinese nationals, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Five sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital, while one remained in surgery.

Large-scale rescue operation

Emergency crews mounted a large-scale rescue operation involving eight helicopters, according to Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight, a nonprofit air ambulance provider.

The bus driver survived and was cooperating with authorities, police said. No charges have been filed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said state and local officials were providing assistance to victims, while Senator Chuck Schumer expressed condolences, writing: “I’m heartbroken for all those we’ve lost and all those injured and praying for their families. Thank you to our brave first responders on the scene.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, regional blood and organ donor network Connect Life issued an urgent appeal for blood donations.

Niagara Falls, straddling the US-Canada border, is one of North America’s most visited natural landmarks, drawing millions of tourists annually — many of them arriving on organised bus tours like the one involved in Friday’s fatal crash.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
