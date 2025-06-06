WORLD
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
Ukraine struck Russian infrastructure and urged stronger international action after intercepting 406 of 452 drones and missiles in one night.
President Zelenskyy urged global leaders to act decisively against Russia. / Reuters
June 6, 2025

A Ukrainian rail attack rocked Russia’s Belgorod Region on Friday, disrupting transport and marking another escalation near the border, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

An explosive device detonated beneath a railway line in the Prokhorovsky District, causing a reserve locomotive to derail, he said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed no casualties and noted that rail workers swiftly began repairs. Service resumed after a two-and-a-half-hour suspension.

The attack is the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes targeting infrastructure in Russia’s frontier regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military also claimed responsibility for pre-dawn attacks on Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan, alongside strikes on fuel depots.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a preemptive strike. On the eve of the massive enemy attack, enemy airfields and other important military facilities were hit," the Ukrainian military said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

'We need to act decisively'

The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 406 out of 452 Russian drones and missiles during an intense overnight bombardment across Kiev and other cities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault, accusing the Kremlin of unleashing over 400 drones and 40 missiles in a single night.

He urged international partners to intensify pressure on Russia, warning that hesitation would cost lives and embolden aggression.

"If someone does not put pressure and gives the war more time to take lives, they are complicit and responsible. We need to act decisively," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on social media.

