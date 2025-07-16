WORLD
2 min read
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
The Defence Ministry says "outlaw groups" positioned snipers at the main hospital in Sweida.
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Syrian security forces deploy amid clashes in the southern city of Sweida on July 16, 2025. / AFP
July 16, 2025

Syria’s Defence Ministry has accused “outlaw armed groups” of occupying the main hospital in the southern Sweida province and using it as a base to target army forces.

In a statement on Wednesday carried by the state news agency SANA, the ministry said the groups had stationed snipers on the hospital’s rooftops to launch attacks on the Syrian army and security forces.

“These outlaw groups are using the national hospital in Sweida as a launch point for their operations,” the statement said, adding that a significant number of snipers were targeting security forces heavily from the hospital complex.

The ministry said it had repeatedly called for the hospital and its surrounding area to be neutralised and for medical and emergency teams to be allowed access, but had received no response.

It held the armed groups and their backers “fully responsible for what is happening at the national hospital in Sweida.”

RelatedTRT Global - World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Recommended

The accusation came despite the announcement of a full ceasefire in Sweida on Tuesday evening after army and security forces entered the city centre to restore stability.

On Sunday, clashes erupted between armed Druze militias and Bedouin groups in Sweida after both sides reportedly seized vehicles from each other, local sources said.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said that more than 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 others injured in the violence.

The Israeli army claims the military actions are meant to protect the Druze minority.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan