A group of terrorists armed with assault rifles attacked a roadside police checkpoint overnight in northwest Pakistan, killing three officers before fleeing, police said on Thursday.

Officers returned fire at the checkpoint in Hangu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It was not immediately clear whether the attackers also suffered losses or injuries, Hangu District Police Officer Khan Zeb said.

An investigation and a search operation to track down the assailants were underway Thursday, he said.

The latest assault came days after two suicide bombers and a gunman stormed the headquarters of security forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing three officers and wounding 11 others.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday praised the officers killed in Hangu for their “bravery and sacrifice,” saying police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were playing a critical role in combating militants.

In a separate incident, three children were killed on Wednesday when an explosive device detonated outside their house in Bolan, a district in the southwestern Balochistan province.