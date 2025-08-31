Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun a bilateral meeting in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin, state media outlet Xinhua said on Sunday.

Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East will gather with Xi in a powerful show of Global South solidarity.

The bilateral meeting took place five days after Washington imposed punishing 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods due to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

This was the Indian leader's second meeting with Xi after one in Russia last year.

Analysts say Xi and Modi are looking to present a united front against Western pressure.

Related TRT Global - India's Modi to visit China for the first time in 7 years amid US tariff tensions

Improving ties

Beijing and New Delhi are tentatively rebuilding ties after a breakthrough meeting between the two leaders last October, which took place after they reached a deal on patrolling their contested border — the centre of a military standoff since deadly clashes in 2020.

Ties have thawed further in recent weeks as New Delhi seeks to hedge against mounting US tariff pressure, court China and maintain friendly relations with its ally Russia.