WORLD
2 min read
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
Blazes in Spain have scorched a record 373,000 hectares this year, while neighbouring Portugal battles deadly fires that have already destroyed more than 216,000 hectares.
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from dozens of villages, while major roads remain closed between Madrid and Galicia. / AA
August 19, 2025

Wildfires have ripped through another 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of land in western Spain in less than 24 hours, satellite data showed on Tuesday, pushing the country’s scorched total this year to 373,000 hectares (922,000 acres) — its worst fire season since records began in 2006.

The devastation has surpassed 2022’s toll of 306,000 hectares, with the bulk of destruction coming from massive blazes that have burned for more than a week in the northwestern provinces of Zamora and Leon, Galicia’s Ourense province, and Caceres in the Extremadura region.

Thousands evacuated

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from dozens of villages, while major roads remain closed and rail links between Madrid and Galicia are suspended. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was expected to visit the worst-hit areas of Zamora and Caceres on Tuesday.

Officials warned the fires remain far from extinguished, but the end of a 16-day heatwave has brought relief. Maximum temperatures have fallen by 10–12°C, and humidity has risen, creating more favourable conditions for firefighters, said Nicanor Sen, the central government’s representative in Castile and Leon.

Recommended

“These changes are facilitating and improving the conditions to gain control of the fires,” he told public broadcaster TVE.

One firefighter killed, two injured in Portugal

Across the border in Portugal, the fire crisis has also taken a deadly toll. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said a firefighter died on Sunday in a traffic accident that left two colleagues seriously injured, while a former mayor in the eastern town of Guarda was killed Friday while trying to tackle a blaze.

Portugal has deployed some 2,000 firefighters across its north and centre, with half concentrated around the hard-hit town of Arbanil.

So far this year, 216,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by wildfires there.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu