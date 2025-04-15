NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he had visited the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and declared NATO's support for Ukraine was unwavering.

Rutte's visit on Tuesday was a show of solidarity with Kiev following a Russian missile strike on the northern city of Sumy on Sunday that killed 35 people and wounded more than 100.

"Ukraine’s people have endured so much - not least Russia's Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering," Rutte said in a post on social media platform X.

"We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace."