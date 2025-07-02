Iran has said that it was willing to expand its relations with Saudi Arabia across all fields.

This came in a message on Wednesday from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to the Iranian state television, the message was handed by Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji.

The message focused on “developing and strengthening ties in all areas,” the broadcaster said.