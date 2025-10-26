ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Five Pakistani soldiers, 25 terrorists killed near Afghan border: statement
Pakistani army says it engaged large groups of terrorists in the country's northwestern province on Friday and Saturday.
Five Pakistani soldiers, 25 terrorists killed near Afghan border: statement
(FILE) Pakistan army says a large number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

Five Pakistani soldiers and 25 terrorists were killed during clashes in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border, Pakistan’s armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that on Friday and Saturday, two large groups of terrorists in the North Waziristan district and Kurram district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were picked up and engaged by the security forces.

It added that 15 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were killed in the North Waziristan district, while 10 others were killed in the Kurram district during their attempts at infiltrating the border.

During the firefights, five Pakistani soldiers were also killed.

RECOMMENDED

A large number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, according to the statement.

RelatedTRT World - How Türkiye’s mediation offers Pakistan, Afghanistan a path from fragile truce to structured peace

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders