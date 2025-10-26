Five Pakistani soldiers and 25 terrorists were killed during clashes in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border, Pakistan’s armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that on Friday and Saturday, two large groups of terrorists in the North Waziristan district and Kurram district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were picked up and engaged by the security forces.

It added that 15 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were killed in the North Waziristan district, while 10 others were killed in the Kurram district during their attempts at infiltrating the border.

During the firefights, five Pakistani soldiers were also killed.