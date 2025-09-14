WORLD
2 min read
Iraq urges formation of Islamic military alliance to confront Israeli policies
“There is no reason Muslim nations cannot form a joint security force to defend themselves,” he says, urging Arab and Islamic countries to build a comprehensive political, security and economic partnership.
Iraq urges formation of Islamic military alliance to confront Israeli policies
The Iraqi premier stressed that the Islamic world holds “numerous levers” that could be used to deter Israel. / Reuters
September 14, 2025

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has called for the establishment of an Islamic military alliance, saying recent Israeli actions in Gaza and Qatar demand a collective response.

Sudani said Tuesday’s air strike on Doha, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, was “a shocking breach of international law” and a reminder that Israel’s actions threaten the security of the entire region.

“There is no reason Muslim nations cannot form a joint security force to defend themselves,” he told Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel, urging Arab and Islamic countries to build a comprehensive political, security and economic partnership.

His remarks came as preparations were underway for an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to discuss the fallout from Israel’s strike on Qatar. The gathering is also expected to see the activation of a long-proposed joint Arab military force, an initiative first advanced by Egypt nearly a decade ago.

Recommended

The Iraqi premier stressed that the Islamic world holds “numerous levers” that could be used to deter Israel, warning that the Israeli “aggression will not stop at Qatar.” He pointed to what he described as systematic killings in Gaza for nearly two years.

Qatar will host the emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 15-16 in response to the Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.

The attack struck a residential compound as Hamas leaders were discussing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where more than 64,800 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections