Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has called for the establishment of an Islamic military alliance, saying recent Israeli actions in Gaza and Qatar demand a collective response.

Sudani said Tuesday’s air strike on Doha, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, was “a shocking breach of international law” and a reminder that Israel’s actions threaten the security of the entire region.

“There is no reason Muslim nations cannot form a joint security force to defend themselves,” he told Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel, urging Arab and Islamic countries to build a comprehensive political, security and economic partnership.

His remarks came as preparations were underway for an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to discuss the fallout from Israel’s strike on Qatar. The gathering is also expected to see the activation of a long-proposed joint Arab military force, an initiative first advanced by Egypt nearly a decade ago.