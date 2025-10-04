Pakistan's military has expressed concerns over Indian leadership's "provocative" statements, warning that the next conflict between the nuclear rivals could lead to "cataclysmic devastation.”

The statement on Saturday came a day after Indian army chief Upendra Dwivedi warned Islamabad that forces will not show restraint next time and that it must stop "supporting" terrorism if it wants to retain its place on the world map.

Earlier, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said any “misadventure” by Pakistan in the Sir Creek sector would be met with a “strong and decisive” response that could “change both history and geography.”

Sir Creek is a disputed 96-km-long tidal estuary between India’s Gujarat and Pakistan's Sindh province.

"We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative, and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment," the Pakistan army said in a statement.

"In the face of highly provocative statements, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint," the statement added.

The readout said Pakistan had the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.