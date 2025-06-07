WORLD
3 min read
Thailand tightens border security after deadly clash with Cambodia
Thailand's military reinforces positions along the disputed border after Cambodia’s troop increase and failed negotiations.
Thailand tightens border security after deadly clash with Cambodia
After a deadly skirmish, Thailand tightens border security and prepares for high-level operations. / AP
June 7, 2025

Thailand has reinforced its military presence along a disputed border with Cambodia, following an increase in troops on the other side, Thailand's defence minister said on Saturday, as tensions simmer following a deadly clash.

For days, the two Southeast Asian governments have exchanged carefully worded statements committing to dialogue after a brief skirmish in an undemarcated border area on May 28 in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

But Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Thailand's deputy prime minister, said that during talks bilateral talks held on Thursday, Cambodia had rejected proposals that could have led to a de-escalation.

"Furthermore, there has been a reinforcement of military presence, which has exacerbated tensions along the border," Phumtham said in a statement.

"Consequently, the Royal Thai Government has deemed it necessary to implement additional measures and to reinforce our military posture accordingly."

He did not provide details on the extent of reinforcements by either side.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the Thai army said Cambodian soldiers and civilians had repeatedly made incursions into Thailand's territory.

"These provocations, and the build up of military forces, indicate a clear intent to use force," the Thai army said, adding that it would take control of all Thai checkpoints along the border with Cambodia.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

Recommended

The military reinforcements come despite efforts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is the current chair of the Southeast Asian ASEAN bloc, and China to reduce tensions.

Sovereignty spat

Thailand and Cambodia have for more than a century contested sovereignty at various undemarcated points along their 817 km (508 miles) land border, which was first mapped by France in 1907 when Cambodia was its colony.

Tension escalated in 2008 over an 11th-century Hindu temple, leading to skirmishes over several years and at least a dozen deaths, including during a weeklong exchange of artillery in 2011.

Current governments in both countries, however, have enjoyed warm ties. Former leaders Thaksin Shinawatra of Thailand and Cambodia's Hun Sen have had a close relationship, and Thaksin's daughter and Hun Sen's son are now the incumbent prime ministers of their countries.

Still, nationalist sentiment has risen in Thailand and the Thai military said on Friday that it is ready to launch a "high-level operation" to counter any violation of its sovereignty.

Cambodia said this week it would refer disputes over four parts of the border to the International Court of Justice and asked Thailand to cooperate.

Phumtham reiterated in his Saturday statement that Thailand does not recognise the jurisdiction of the court and proposed that all boundary-related issues be resolved through bilateral negotiations.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge