Thailand has reinforced its military presence along a disputed border with Cambodia, following an increase in troops on the other side, Thailand's defence minister said on Saturday, as tensions simmer following a deadly clash.

For days, the two Southeast Asian governments have exchanged carefully worded statements committing to dialogue after a brief skirmish in an undemarcated border area on May 28 in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

But Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Thailand's deputy prime minister, said that during talks bilateral talks held on Thursday, Cambodia had rejected proposals that could have led to a de-escalation.

"Furthermore, there has been a reinforcement of military presence, which has exacerbated tensions along the border," Phumtham said in a statement.

"Consequently, the Royal Thai Government has deemed it necessary to implement additional measures and to reinforce our military posture accordingly."

He did not provide details on the extent of reinforcements by either side.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the Thai army said Cambodian soldiers and civilians had repeatedly made incursions into Thailand's territory.

"These provocations, and the build up of military forces, indicate a clear intent to use force," the Thai army said, adding that it would take control of all Thai checkpoints along the border with Cambodia.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.