White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Trump aide Stephen Miller says administration will target alleged extremist networks linked to conservative activist’s death.
Trump aide Stephen Miller says administration will target alleged extremist networks linked to conservative activist’s death / AP
5 hours ago

Senior White House official Stephen Miller has said that the Trump administration would move to dismantle what he described as a "vast domestic terror movement" after the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, made the remarks on Kirk’s podcast, which was hosted by Vice President JD Vance.

"We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organised campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks," Miller said on Monday.

"We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government."

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, was shot last Wednesday during a speaking event at a Utah university.

FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier on Monday that DNA evidence from the scene matched 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, who was arrested Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt.

Robinson is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday. Authorities said he used a rifle to fire from a rooftop, striking Kirk in the neck.

Patel said investigators believe Robinson wrote a note before the shooting stating: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

The killing has intensified political rhetoric.

Vance called Kirk "the smartest political operative I ever met" and praised his role in Trump’s election campaigns.

Trump said he would attend a memorial service in Arizona on Sunday and was considering designating Antifa a domestic terrorist organisation, though the United States has no official list of domestic groups.

Critics warned the administration’s broad language could be used to target dissent, pointing to past threats against lawmakers of both parties.

Recent incidents include the killing of a Democratic lawmaker in Minnesota and shootings targeting other officials.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
