Palestine slams US sanctions on rights groups as 'serious targeting of civil society'
Justice Ministry calls move against Al Haq, Al Mezan and PCHR unacceptable; Washington says groups supported ICC war crimes probe into Israel.
Justice Ministry calls move against Al Haq, Al Mezan and PCHR unacceptable; Washington says groups supported ICC war crimes probe into Israel.
September 6, 2025

Palestine has denounced US sanctions on three local human rights organisations, calling them "a serious and unacceptable targeting of Palestinian civil society."

The US on Thursday sanctioned Al Haq, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) for their role in supporting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Israeli officials over atrocities in Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian Justice Ministry said the decision "represents a serious and unacceptable targeting of Palestinian civil society and its human rights and humanitarian organizations, which defend human rights under international laws and norms, and document Israeli occupation violations against our people, our land, and our holy sites."

The ministry urged Washington to reverse the sanctions and called on the international community and the UN "to intervene swiftly to protect the Palestinian people and their institutions."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the groups were designated under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February that also targeted ICC officials after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent," Rubio said.

The sanctions followed Washington’s decision earlier this week to revoke visas for Palestinian Authority officials, barring them from attending the UN General Assembly.

The move came as France, Canada and Australia announced they would recognize a Palestinian state during the meetings.

On Thursday, Rubio warned that recognition of Palestine would "create big problems," as Israel moves forward with annexation plans in the occupied West Bank.

