The United Nations has said it has solved the mystery of why an escalator abruptly stopped shortly after US President Donald Trump stepped onto it, suggesting his videographer may have accidentally triggered a safety mechanism.

Trump jokingly complained about the incident during his speech to world leaders earlier in the day after his teleprompter also malfunctioned.

"These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he told the 193-member assembly, drawing some laughter.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took a harder line.

"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately," she posted on X.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later explained that a readout of the escalator's central processing unit showed it "had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator."