Japan's SoftBank invests in Intel as Trump weighs chipmaker strategy
SoftBank deepens US semiconductor ties with a $2 billion Intel stake while Intel faces workforce reductions and CEO challenges.
SoftBank is supporting Intel’s role in advanced chip manufacturing. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group plans to take a $2 billion stake in computer chip maker Intel as it deepens its involvement in US semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced technology in the United States, the companies said on Monday.

Shares in both companies fell on Tuesday after the announcement, which coincided with unconfirmed reports that President Donald Trump is considering having the US government buy a stake in the chip maker.

SoftBank invests in an array of companies that it sees as holding long-term potential.

It has been stepping up investments in the United States since Trump returned to the White House.

In February, its chairman, Masayoshi Son joined Trump, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle in announcing a major investment of up to $500 billion in a project to develop artificial intelligence called Stargate.

SoftBank plans to buy $2 billion of Intel's common stock, paying $23 per share.

“Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry,” Son said in a statement.

”This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role."

Recommended

Massive layoffs and CEO resignation

Intel helped launch Silicon Valley but has fallen behind rivals like Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and is shedding thousands of workers and slashing costs under its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan.

Intel plans to end the year with 75,000 “core” workers, excluding subsidiaries, through layoffs and attrition, down from 99,500 core employees at the end of 2024.

The company previously announced a 15 percent workforce reduction.

Trump recently said Tan, who was made CEO in March, should resign, but after meeting with him last week, said he had an “amazing story.”

SoftBank's shares were down 2.2 percent on Tuesday in Tokyo, while Intel's dropped 3.7 percent on Monday in New York.

