WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN experts urge FIFA, UEFA to suspend Israel amid ongoing genocide in Palestine
Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices, say experts.
UN experts urge FIFA, UEFA to suspend Israel amid ongoing genocide in Palestine
UN experts call on FIFA ,UEFA to suspend Israel's national football team. / AA
18 hours ago

The UN experts have called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel's national football team from international competitions, saying it is a "necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory."

"The conclusion of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, that Israel is committing genocide is the latest in a growing number of international bodies affirming that genocide is being committed," the experts said. They recalled that the International Court of Justice's interim order of Jan. 26, 2024, reminded every country of its legal duty to act against genocide.

"Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual," they said.

"Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices."

Recommended

The experts clarified that the call targets the state of Israel and not individual players, saying, "We have always maintained that individuals cannot bear the consequences of the decisions their government makes."

They further urged FIFA to "stop legitimising the situation arising from Israel's unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," stressing, "There is a legal and moral imperative to take every measure possible to end the genocide in Gaza now."

RelatedTRT World - Spain approves full arms embargo on Israel, warns Netanyahu over Gaza killings

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud flotilla reports explosions, drones and communications jamming
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
Ceasefire only solution for starving Gaza: UNRWA chief
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
Israel seeks 'explicit' control of Gaza and annexation of West Bank: UN
Spain approves full arms embargo on Israel, warns Netanyahu over Gaza killings
Western nations urge Israel to reopen Gaza medical corridor, offer aid for West Bank treatment
Japan warns Israel of 'new measures' if it blocks two-state solution
A Saudi-France summit at the UN, boycotted by Israel and the US, marks a win for Palestine
By Baba Umar
Erdogan says situation in Gaza is 'complete genocide,' holding Netanyahu main one responsible
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
UNGA80 descends on New York City as Palestine dominates the stage
By Sadiq S Bhat
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Abbas vows elections within year after Gaza genocide, urges more recognition of Palestine