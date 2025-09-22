China said it welcomes “outstanding talents” from all industries and fields globally, after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation demanding that companies pay $100,000 for H-1B worker visas.
“In the era of globalisation, the cross-border flow of talent has driven technological progress and economic development worldwide,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing on Monday.
“China welcomes outstanding talents from all industries and areas across the world to come to China, take root in China, and jointly promote the continuous progress of human society and achieve success in their careers,” Guo added.
On Trump’s proclamation signed on Friday, Guo said China “does not comment on US visa policies.”
US stirs uncertainty
In recent months, Beijing has liberalised its visa regime, allowing people from dozens of countries to visit China without a visa.
Washington’s new working visa announcement triggered widespread confusion, but the White House rushed to issue a clarification.
A new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in the US will not affect existing visa holders reentering the country.
“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Saturday through the US social media company X.
"This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” she said, posting after Friday’s surprise announcement spurred many businesses to quickly recall its workers currently outside the US.