TÜRKİYE
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Israel's defence minister approves a plan to occupy Gaza City and authorises the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.
Israel's plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation. / AA
August 20, 2025

The Netanyahu government's plan to place the entire Gaza under Israeli military control is unacceptable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Netherlands relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to a post by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the call that it is gratifying to see the partnership between Türkiye and the Netherlands growing stronger, and that they will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry.

He also said Türkiye is working towards a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war, and that Türkiye, as host of the Istanbul Process, will continue its efforts.

Calling up 60,000 reservist soldiers

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz approved a plan on Wednesday for the occupation of Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.

The mobilisation of the soldiers will begin on September 2, with the occupation plan to be discussed in the Cabinet in the coming days, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

On August 8, Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation.

