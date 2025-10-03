The Foreign Minister of interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is all set to visit New Delhi next week, the first such visit by any top Afghan diplomat since the return of the group to power in August 2021.

Muttaqi has been granted an exemption by the UN Security Council Committee for travel to New Delhi, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a news conference in the Indian capital on Friday.

The top Afghan diplomat will pay a week-long visit to India on October 9-16, said Jaiswal, who did not reveal the agenda of the trip.

However, the Indian Embassy resumed operations with a “technical team” in 2022, and in the recent past, India has directly engaged the Taliban administration.

In May this year, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held his first direct conversation with Muttaqi.