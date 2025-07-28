A new book celebrating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership and influence across the Muslim world was launched on Monday in Islamabad, with senior Pakistani officials praising him as a symbol of moral courage and global Muslim unity.

Titled Recep Tayyip Erdogan – Tiger of the Islamic World, the book was authored by journalist and writer Furqan Hameed.

The launch event, held in the Pakistani capital, was attended by Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, who described Erdogan as a “global leader whose actions reflect deep moral commitment.”

“This book is a tribute to a visionary leader of the Muslim world,” Tarar said, noting Erdogan’s outspoken advocacy for Palestine and humanitarian causes at international platforms such as the United Nations, the D-8, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

'People-focused governance and political resilience'

Tarar said Erdogan's leadership, from his early days as mayor of Istanbul to his current presidency and chairmanship of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, exemplifies people-focused governance and political resilience.

“He is a people’s leader and an effective administrator whose governance model continues to inspire admiration worldwide,” Tarar remarked.