Mali has suspended education nationwide for two weeks due to an ongoing fuel shortage, the country’s education minister announced on Sunday.

Amadou Sy Savane said on state-owned public broadcaster ORTM that all educational institutions across the West African country will suspend activities from October 27 to November 9 because of the crisis.

Savane said schools are scheduled to reopen on November 10.

For weeks, Mali has faced a fuel crisis caused by armed groups blocking routes used by fuel tankers, particularly affecting the capital Bamako.

Long lines have formed at gas stations while public transport and motorcycle taxis have been severely disrupted, leaving Bamako’s usually crowded streets unusually quiet.