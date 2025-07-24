WAR ON GAZA
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
A 70 year-old woman was then released, but her indictment is expected on July 24.
July 24, 2025

Israeli authorities arrested an elderly woman accused of plotting to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a bomb, police confirmed on July 23.

She was released under conditions barring her from approaching government buildings, but her indictment is expected on July 24.

Here are a few things to know:

  • 70-yo Israeli woman arrested over allegedly bomb plot targeting Netanyahu

  • Detained by Shin Bet two weeks ago, later released with a ban on approaching the PM or government sites

  • Indictment for conspiracy and attempted terror act expected Thursday

  • An alleged Iranian plot to pay an Israeli businessman to assassinate top leaders, incl. PM, was reportedly foiled in 2024


