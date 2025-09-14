The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, stressing there are two reasons behind this policy.

“First, Israel’s goal of enlarging its territory to establish Greater Israel; second, its attempt to weaken and fragment regional countries, especially its neighbours,” Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera and Qatar TV.

His remarks came on Sunday after attending the foreign ministers' meeting to set the agenda for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League joint extraordinary summit.

“Syria is one such country, among others. We are in close contact with those countries as well, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and of course Syria,” said Fidan, adding that Türkiye is closely monitoring attacks targeting Syria.

“Essentially, Israel’s regional plan began with the occupation of Palestinian lands. Over time, this issue has evolved. Today, it is not only about the occupation of Palestinian lands or the genocide in Gaza, but also about Israel’s expansionism posing a major threat to regional countries,” Fidan said.

Fidan urged the world to focus on Israel’s recent attacks and occupations targeting other Arab and Islamic countries, for instance, the most recent attack on Doha.

“We are not merely facing a Palestinian problem; we are also confronting Israeli expansionism. Once the problem is defined in these terms, Arab and Islamic countries must unite to develop solutions addressing this newly defined challenge,” Fidan said.

‘Particularly dangerous’

Noting Israel’s attacks against Syria since the Assad era, Fidan said, though the attacks “have somewhat decreased in recent times,” they are still ongoing, and Ankara sees the latest developments in the south of Syria as “particularly dangerous.”

“We believe that provoking social fault lines to create divisions in Syria would benefit neither Syria nor the region,” he added.

Fidan called for the regional security to be placed on “stronger and more institutional foundations,” adding that no country should pose a threat to another’s security.

Calling for regional sovereignty and security, Fidan criticised Israel for its aggressive policy, which is totally directed against these objectives.