A single glittery sock that late pop superstar Michael Jackson wore during a concert in France in the 1990s sold for more than $8,000, a French auctioneer said.

A technician found the used sock discarded near Jackson's dressing room after the concert in the southern city of Nimes, France, in July 1997, auctioneer Aurore Illy told AFP on Wednesday.

The self-styled "King of Pop" wore white athletic socks adorned with rhinestones during his "History World Tour" in 1997, according to specialist website interencheres.com.

Jackson can be seen wearing them in clips of him performing his hit "Billie Jean.”

Decades later, the off-white item of clothing is covered in stains, and the rhinestones adorning it have yellowed with age, in a picture posted on the website.

"It is an exceptional object, even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans," Illy said.