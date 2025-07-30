CULTURE
2 min read
Someone just paid over $8,000 for Michael Jackson’s old sock
The sock worn during performances of “Billie Jean” is heavily stained, as seen in a photo on the auction site where it was listed for sale.
Someone just paid over $8,000 for Michael Jackson’s old sock
Jackson wore the rhinestone-covered sock while performing the moonwalk during his performances in 1997, the website says. Photo: Interencheres
July 30, 2025

A single glittery sock that late pop superstar Michael Jackson wore during a concert in France in the 1990s sold for more than $8,000, a French auctioneer said.

A technician found the used sock discarded near Jackson's dressing room after the concert in the southern city of Nimes, France, in July 1997, auctioneer Aurore Illy told AFP on Wednesday.

The self-styled "King of Pop" wore white athletic socks adorned with rhinestones during his "History World Tour" in 1997, according to specialist website interencheres.com.

Jackson can be seen wearing them in clips of him performing his hit "Billie Jean.”

Decades later, the off-white item of clothing is covered in stains, and the rhinestones adorning it have yellowed with age, in a picture posted on the website.

"It is an exceptional object, even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans," Illy said.

Recommended

The sock, initially valued at $3,400-4,500, sold for $8,822 at the Nimes auction house.

RelatedTRT Global - Beat it! Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros

A Macau gaming resort in 2009 paid $350,000 for a glittery glove Jackson wore when he performed his first "moonwalk" dance in 1983.

A hat he wore just before that performance sold for more than $80,000 in Paris in 2023.

Jackson died of a fatal overdose in 2009, aged 50.

He still has a huge fan base, despite child molestation accusations against him during his lifetime and after his death, which he and his estate have denied.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Royal Ballet and Opera staff oppose future shows in Israel, support Palestinian flag protest