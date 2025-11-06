The foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria have called on all Libyan parties to “engage seriously” in the UN-sponsored political settlement process to end years of rift in the country, following a trilateral meeting held in Algiers.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the ministers reaffirmed their countries’ “continued coordination and shared commitment to reviving the political track aimed at ending the Libyan crisis through a peaceful settlement under UN auspices.”

They stressed that any solution “must be owned and led by the Libyan people themselves”, ensuring Libya’s unity, sovereignty, and institutional integrity.

The statement urged Libyan factions to “prioritise wisdom and dialogue” and to “place national interests above all else” to overcome the obstacles hindering simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections that would “turn the page on divisions and bring a definitive end to the protracted crisis.”

The top diplomats emphasised the need for “comprehensive national reconciliation involving all components of the Libyan people” and underlined that “security and development are inseparable pillars of lasting stability.”

They affirmed their “principled rejection of all forms of foreign interference,” warning that such interferences “prolong the conflict and threaten regional stability.”