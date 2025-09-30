At least 10 people were killed and 32 others injured on Tuesday after a powerful car bomb went off outside the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary security forces in the capital city of southwestern Balochistan, officials said.

The blast occurred at the busy Pishin Stop area near the headquarters of Frontier Constabulary, a paramilitary force, in Quetta.

Residents said the blast was so powerful it was heard from miles away.

Ambulances rushed to the site in front of the Frontier Constabulary and rescuers transported the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down those responsible for the bombing.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.