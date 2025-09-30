WORLD
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
The blast occurred at the busy Pishin Stop area near the headquarters of Frontier Constabulary, a paramilitary force, in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province.
Rescue workers and security officials examine damaged vehicles at the site of a car bombing, in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, September 30, 2025. / AP
September 30, 2025

At least 10 people were killed and 32 others injured on Tuesday after a powerful car bomb went off outside the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary security forces in the capital city of southwestern Balochistan, officials said.

The blast occurred at the busy Pishin Stop area near the headquarters of Frontier Constabulary, a paramilitary force, in Quetta.

Residents said the blast was so powerful it was heard from miles away.

Ambulances rushed to the site in front of the Frontier Constabulary and rescuers transported the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down those responsible for the bombing.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident on X, calling it a “terrorist attack.”

He said four terrorists were eliminated.

“Ten people have been killed while thirty-two were injured in the blast. The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre,” Pakistani news website Dawn quoted Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar as saying.

The mineral-rich province has long been a hotbed of violence, where security forces have been facing an insurgency, with groups such as the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army demanding independence from the central government.

The separatists have largely targeted security forces and civilians in the region and elsewhere.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
