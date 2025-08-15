SPORT
2 min read
Poland blasts 'stupidity' of Israeli football fans displaying 'murderers since 1939' banner at match
'Scandalous banner displayed by Maccabi Haifa fans insults the memory of Polish citizens – victims of World War II, including 3 million Jews,' says Polish leader
Poland blasts 'stupidity' of Israeli football fans displaying 'murderers since 1939' banner at match
Scandalous banner displayed by Maccabi Haifa fans insults the memory of Polish citizens / AFP
August 15, 2025

The Polish president has condemned the "stupidity" of Israel football fans who unfurled a banner calling Poles "murderers since 1939," an incident which cause outrage and a diplomatic row.

"The scandalous banner displayed by Maccabi Haifa fans insults the memory of Polish citizens – victims of World War II, including 3 million Jews. Stupidity that no words can justify," Karol Nawrocki said on US social media company X early Friday.

At a Thursday Europa Conference League match in Debrecen, Hungary versus Polish club Rakow Czestochowa, Israeli football fans held up a banner saying "murderers since 1939,” in a muddled historical reference.

On September 1, 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, a date many historians mark as the start of World War II in Europe.

Nawrocki lambasted the banner, saying it showed "stupidity that no words can justify”.

Recommended

The Israeli Embassy in Warsaw also criticised the banner on X, saying: "These shameful incidents do not reflect the spirit of the majority of Israeli fans."

Quoting the embassy's post, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he hopes that "Israeli youth are taught that in 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland and began murdering its citizens of all faiths and nationalities."

Poland’s interior minister also said that "scandalous distortion of Polish history by Israeli hooligans" requires strong condemnation.

"There is and never will be consent for such shameful practices," Marcin Kierwinski wrote on X.

Later, Sikorski said that if Hungary helps Warsaw identify those Israeli fans, they will be banned from reentering Poland.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fighting spirit: Türkiye shines as runner-up in FIVB Women’s final
Türkiye’s women volleyball team reaches first World final as basketball team advances in EuroBasket
Hat-trick of glory: Türkiye on a winning spree, a non-stop sporting blitz
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Most expensive sports card ever: Jordan-Bryant fetches $12.9M
Salah breaks new record after winning PFA Player of the Year Award for 3rd time
'Africa never gonna see the belt again': Chimaev aims to dethrone du Plessis at UFC 319
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
Two Japanese boxers die of brain injuries at same Tokyo event
Pakistan's Arslan Ash clinches historic 6th EVO title in Las Vegas Tekken showdown
What Victor Osimhen’s return to Galatasaray means for Turkish football
By Bala Chambers
Record-breaking move: Galatasaray sign Osimhen in historic deal
Nigeria defeats Morocco to be crowned African champions
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion