The Polish president has condemned the "stupidity" of Israel football fans who unfurled a banner calling Poles "murderers since 1939," an incident which cause outrage and a diplomatic row.

"The scandalous banner displayed by Maccabi Haifa fans insults the memory of Polish citizens – victims of World War II, including 3 million Jews. Stupidity that no words can justify," Karol Nawrocki said on US social media company X early Friday.

At a Thursday Europa Conference League match in Debrecen, Hungary versus Polish club Rakow Czestochowa, Israeli football fans held up a banner saying "murderers since 1939,” in a muddled historical reference.

On September 1, 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, a date many historians mark as the start of World War II in Europe.

