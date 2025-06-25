China has criticised the "once renowned" US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for "violating the most basic tenets of spycraft" while hiring foreign citizens to engage in espionage activities, according to state-run media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of State Security accused the CIA of attempting to contain China by repeatedly engaging in intelligence theft, infiltration, and sabotage against Beijing.

"Recently, the US Central Intelligence Agency posted recruitment videos in Chinese on social media, brazenly recruiting Chinese nationals to engage in espionage activities.

These painstakingly crafted 'job ads' lay bare the absurd logic and paranoid delusions of American intelligence agencies," said the ministry.

Related CIA ran 11-year-long hacking campaign against China - cybersecurity firm

‘Notorious enemy’

Last month, the CIA launched a video campaign on social media against China, showing Chinese officials changing loyalties and leaking secrets to the US.