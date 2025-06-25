WORLD
2 min read
China slams CIA for violating spycraft with public recruitment efforts
China's Security Ministry said the CIA’s public recruitment campaign violates international norms and vowed to expose any recruited spies within its borders.
China slams CIA for violating spycraft with public recruitment efforts
China Economy / AP
June 25, 2025

China has criticised the "once renowned" US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for "violating the most basic tenets of spycraft" while hiring foreign citizens to engage in espionage activities, according to state-run media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of State Security accused the CIA of attempting to contain China by repeatedly engaging in intelligence theft, infiltration, and sabotage against Beijing.

"Recently, the US Central Intelligence Agency posted recruitment videos in Chinese on social media, brazenly recruiting Chinese nationals to engage in espionage activities.

These painstakingly crafted 'job ads' lay bare the absurd logic and paranoid delusions of American intelligence agencies," said the ministry.

RelatedCIA ran 11-year-long hacking campaign against China - cybersecurity firm

‘Notorious enemy’

Last month, the CIA launched a video campaign on social media against China, showing Chinese officials changing loyalties and leaking secrets to the US.

Recommended

Later, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the CIA for "openly inciting" Chinese personnel to defect and said Beijing will take all necessary steps to firmly strike the "infiltration and sabotage" by external anti-China forces.

However, the Chinese Ministry of State Security said that the act severely violated the fundamental norms of international relations, undermined international order and trust, and has long been a "notorious enemy of the international community."

The ministry said that in recent years, China’s national security authorities, with strong public support, have dealt a fatal blow to the CIA’s intelligence network in the country.

"Any 'traitors' or 'moles' recruited through such public means will inevitably be exposed by China’s national security authorities and face the righteous judgment of the law. The CIA will naturally sink deeper into the quagmire of failure," the ministry said.

RelatedChina uncovers alleged Chinese operative spying for CIA

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report