Iran's armed forces have launched what they described as a "devastating and powerful" missile strike on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Iranian state television confirmed the operation on Monday, citing military sources who said the attack was in direct response to an unspecified incident on Iranian territory. "We will not leave any attack on Iran's territory unanswered under any circumstances," Iran's military said in a statement broadcast shortly after the strike.

Qatar said no casualties were reported from the Iranian attack, adding that it reserved the right to respond.

There was no immediate reaction from the US Department of Defense over the strike on the Al Udeid base, which serves as a major hub for American operations in the region.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued an alert urging residents to stay calm and seek shelter after warning sirens were sounded across the country.

Meanwhile, live tracking data from Flightradar indicated that the United Arab Emirates had closed its airspace, with rerouted commercial flights and air traffic control recordings suggesting a sudden shutdown.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump was reported to be in the Situation Room with Defense Secretary and top military officials. CNBC cited a senior administration official saying the president was being briefed on the unfolding crisis.

US confirms Iranian missile attacks