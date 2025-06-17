The European Union on Tuesday laid out its proposal to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, ending decades of dependency that Brussels has struggled to sever following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The European Commission indicated last month it would seek to prohibit Russian gas imports under new contracts as of January 1, 2026 and imports under existing short-term contracts by June 17 next year.

All remaining imports would be banned by the end of 2027, the EU executive confirmed Tuesday.

"Russia has repeatedly attempted to blackmail us by weaponising its energy supplies. We have taken clear steps to turn off the tap and end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe for good," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The plan utilises trade and energy laws, rather than sanctions, to prohibit imports from Russia.

The move aims to bypass potential opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, which are diplomatically closer to the Kremlin and still import Russian gas via pipeline.

The proposal requires approval from the European Council, which represents member states and the European Parliament.

While sanctions need unanimous approval from the EU's 27 nations, trade restrictions only require the backing of a weighted majority of 15 countries.