WORLD
2 min read
EU outlines strategy to end Russian gas imports by 2027
Russia supplied 19 per cent of the bloc's gas last year, EU data shows, down from 45 percent before the war.
EU outlines strategy to end Russian gas imports by 2027
Although gas imports via pipeline have fallen sharply, several European countries have increased their purchases of Russian gas. / AA
June 17, 2025

The European Union on Tuesday laid out its proposal to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, ending decades of dependency that Brussels has struggled to sever following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The European Commission indicated last month it would seek to prohibit Russian gas imports under new contracts as of January 1, 2026 and imports under existing short-term contracts by June 17 next year.

All remaining imports would be banned by the end of 2027, the EU executive confirmed Tuesday.

"Russia has repeatedly attempted to blackmail us by weaponising its energy supplies. We have taken clear steps to turn off the tap and end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe for good," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The plan utilises trade and energy laws, rather than sanctions, to prohibit imports from Russia.

The move aims to bypass potential opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, which are diplomatically closer to the Kremlin and still import Russian gas via pipeline.

The proposal requires approval from the European Council, which represents member states and the European Parliament.

While sanctions need unanimous approval from the EU's 27 nations, trade restrictions only require the backing of a weighted majority of 15 countries.

Recommended

The EU enacted a ban on Russian oil in late 2022 in response to the Ukraine war, and has since sought to wean itself off Russian gas as well.

Although gas imports via pipeline have fallen sharply, several European countries have increased their purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), transported by sea.

Thirty-two billion cubic metres of the fuel entered the bloc via the TurkStream pipeline, and 20 billion cubic metres through liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

A senior official said it was likely that since some companies have entered supply contracts that run beyond 2027, the ban would result in a number of arbitrations.

But on Monday, EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen sought to reassure importers.

"Since this will be a prohibition, a ban, the companies will not get into legal problems. This is force majeure as if it had been a sanction," he told a press conference.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking