Pakistan weighs establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia: top envoy
A telephone conversation took place between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, to discuss the establishment of cooperation and diplomatic ties.
Pakistan to consider establishing ties with Armenia, said FM Ishaq Dar. / TRT World
August 29, 2025

Pakistan will "consider" establishing diplomatic ties with Armenia, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday following a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

“I held a cordial conversation” with Mirzoyan and “agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia,” Dar has said on X.

Pakistan has not established diplomatic ties with Armenia due to the latter’s occupation of Karabakh, a territory of Azerbaijan, with which it enjoys close ties.

Baku and Yerevan, however, are now edging closer to resolving their decades-long dispute.

Most of Karabakh was recaptured by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which concluded with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that paved the way for talks on normalisation and border demarcation.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over the region after separatist forces capitulated.

This March, Baku and Yerevan reached a consensus on a peace agreement, and earlier this month, the leaders of the two former Soviet states signed a US-brokered agreement aimed at ending the conflict during a meeting with President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:AA
