Three Indians working in Mali were kidnapped from a cement factory during a spate of militant attacks this week in the troubled West African nation, New Delhi's foreign ministry has said.

The men were seized Tuesday when "a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises" of the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, the main city in Mali's western region, the ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

It said the gunmen "forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages".

It added that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in "close and constant communication" with Mali's government, as well as "the family members of the abducted Indian nationals".

India did not give details about the attackers or say if it was in contact with them.