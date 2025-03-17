WORLD
3 min read
Russia demands 'ironclad' guarantees in peace treaty with Ukraine
"Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance," a Russian official says.
Russia demands 'ironclad' guarantees in peace treaty with Ukraine
Moscow is categorically against the deployment of NATO observers to Ukraine, Grushko also reiterated the Kremlin's position. / AP
March 17, 2025

Russia will seek "ironclad" guarantees in any peace deal on Ukraine that NATO nations will exclude Kiev from membership and that Ukraine will remain neutral, a Russian deputy foreign minister has said.

In a broad-ranging interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia that made no reference to the ceasefire proposal, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday that any long-lasting peace treaty on Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands.

"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement," Izvestia cited Grushko as saying.

"Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance."

US President Donald Trump is trying to win President Vladimir Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week and which Putin says needs to meet crucial conditions to be acceptable.

Trump is expected to speak with Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine, US envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN on Sunday after returning from what he described as a "positive" meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Moscow is categorically against the deployment of NATO observers to Ukraine, Grushko also reiterated the Kremlin's position.

Britain and France both have said that they were willing to send a peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire in Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country was also open to requests.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine trade aerial strikes with ceasefire prospects uncertain

‘Guarantee mechanisms’

Recommended

"It does not matter under what label NATO contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, NATO, or in a national capacity," Grushko said.

"If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict."

Grushko said that a deployment of unarmed post-conflict observers can be discussed only once a peace agreement is worked out.

"We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms," Grushko said.

"In the meantime, it's just hot air."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Sunday that the stationing of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine is a question for Kiev to decide and not Moscow.

Grushko said that European allies of Kiev should understand that only the exclusion of Ukraine's membership in NATO and the elimination of the possibility of deploying foreign military contingents on its territory will work for the region.

"Then the security of Ukraine and the entire region in a broader sense will be ensured, since one of the root causes of the conflict will be eliminated," Grushko said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan