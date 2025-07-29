TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye: Any viable Israel-Palestine solution must confront 'cruel occupation'
"Genocide by Israel in Gaza is a dark stain on the international order," says Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz at a high-level UN conference on the two-state solution.
Türkiye: Any viable Israel-Palestine solution must confront 'cruel occupation'
Türkiye says 'any realistic solution' to Israel-Palestine conflict must address 'cruel nature' of occupation / AA
July 29, 2025

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has said that any viable solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict must confront the reality of occupation, calling it the "root cause" of the ongoing crisis.

"The two-state solution remains central to not only the peaceful settlement of the conflict but also to preserving sustainable peace and security in the broader region," Yilmaz said at the high-level international conference for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution.

"We should remember the reason why the two-state solution has not been achieved so far: occupation," he said, stressing that "any realistic solution has to face this cruel nature of the occupation."

He said, "Israel has strategically been exporting instability to the whole region by seeking endless wars with hegemonic intentions."

"No central authority is spared. Weakened state structures are sold. Failed states are desired and even engineered," he said.

Describing the situation in Gaza as a "genocide," Yilmaz warned: "The genocide committed by Israel in Gaza is a dark stain on the international order," and noted that the continuation of the conflict threatens to erode the rules-based international system.

An immediate and permanent ceasefire is the most urgent priority, he said, but stressed: "A ceasefire is not possible if the aggressor is not forced to do so."

He urged broader recognition of the State of Palestine and called for coercive measures against Israel, including a UN arms ban and suspension of trade.

Recommended

Condemning Israel's continued illegal settlements to annex Palestinian territories, Yilmaz said: "Settlerism is theft. Settlerism is a crime. Settlerism is an anachronistic version of colonialism in the 21st century. Settler terrorism should not go unpunished. Settlers and their enablers must face consequences."

Emphasising Türkiye's support for Palestine, he said: "Türkiye will continue its unwavering support for law, justice, and hence the rights of the Palestinian people who are in desperate need of our active and concrete support."

A three-day international conference on finding a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue and implementing a two-state solution began at UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

France and Saudi Arabia co-chair the conference and have established eight working groups, each focusing on a different theme.

The conference focuses on concrete, time-bound steps that can be taken to implement a two-state solution in light of current developments.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye blames Israeli occupation for obstructing Palestinian statehood at UN conference

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker