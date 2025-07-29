Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has said that any viable solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict must confront the reality of occupation, calling it the "root cause" of the ongoing crisis.

"The two-state solution remains central to not only the peaceful settlement of the conflict but also to preserving sustainable peace and security in the broader region," Yilmaz said at the high-level international conference for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution.

"We should remember the reason why the two-state solution has not been achieved so far: occupation," he said, stressing that "any realistic solution has to face this cruel nature of the occupation."

He said, "Israel has strategically been exporting instability to the whole region by seeking endless wars with hegemonic intentions."

"No central authority is spared. Weakened state structures are sold. Failed states are desired and even engineered," he said.

Describing the situation in Gaza as a "genocide," Yilmaz warned: "The genocide committed by Israel in Gaza is a dark stain on the international order," and noted that the continuation of the conflict threatens to erode the rules-based international system.

An immediate and permanent ceasefire is the most urgent priority, he said, but stressed: "A ceasefire is not possible if the aggressor is not forced to do so."

He urged broader recognition of the State of Palestine and called for coercive measures against Israel, including a UN arms ban and suspension of trade.