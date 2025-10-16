The Israeli army has launched 12 air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding at least seven people in a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024, Lebanese authorities said.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said on Thursday that two Israeli attacks targeted the southern town of Bnaafoul in Sidon, and a third in Khirbet Dweir between the towns of Sarafand and Baysariyeh.

Israeli jets also bombed an area between the towns of Roumine and Houmine in the Nabatieh district, added the agency.

An Israeli drone also hit the town of Blida in the Marjayoun district as residents were harvesting olives, the outlet said.

NNA said that Israeli air strikes also targeted the districts of Sidon, Marjayoun, and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, as well as Baalbek in the east.

The outlet said powerful explosions created massive shockwaves that echoed across southern Lebanon, sparking panic among residents as missiles fired by Israeli jets produced unprecedented flashes that illuminated the skies of nearby towns and were visible from long distances.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that one person was killed and seven others injured in the attacks.

False security pretexts