At least 80 people have died and over 2,100 cases have been recorded in Sudan’s five Darfur states until July 30, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday.

In a statement, UNICEF said 20 people lost their lives to the outbreak while 1,180 cases were reported in Tawila, in the North Darfur State, since June 21.

“Across the five Darfur States, the total cholera caseload as of 30 July has reached nearly 2,140, with at least 80 fatalities,” it added.

The UN agency warned that more than 640,000 children are at risk of violence, hunger, and cholera across North Darfur.

“Despite being preventable and easily treatable, cholera is ripping through Tawila and elsewhere in Darfur, threatening children’s lives, especially the youngest and most vulnerable,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative for Sudan.